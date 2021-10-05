Diane Kay Buggi

January 28, 1958 – October 1, 2021

Diane Kay Buggi, 63, passed away on Oct. 1, 2021, surrounded by the people she loved unconditionally and who loved her more than she ever realized.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Church in Duncan, Nebraska. Visitation is from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service to follow, all at the Church. Visitation continues from 9:30 am until service time on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Church. Interment is in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

She was born to Emil & Elsie (Zywiec) Prososki on Jan. 28, 1958. She grew up in Duncan, NE with her six siblings, Carol, Barb, Mike, Jan, Char, & Tammy. She met her soul mate when she was just 16 years old and was married just three months later, on Dec. 2, 1974. They had five children, Kelly, R-B, Jacki, Jenni, and Brian.

Diane was talented in so many ways from her baking & cooking to her dancing. She loved life and enjoyed everything. She loved to joke and laugh. She loved hosting big parties and mushroom hunting (even though she didn't like eating them). She loved no shoes hot summer days. Spoons was her favorite card game and if you ever got the chance to play with her you diffidently knew she was out for blood. She loved fishing but would never bait the hook nor take the fish off. Her collection of frogs was huge. Through all of this, what she loved most of all was her children and grandchildren. They were her life. She was the most amazing, fun person you'd ever meet.

She is survived by daughter, Kelly (Cory) Muchmore of Duncan; grandchildren: Tayler, Dillon, Savanna, Andrew, Lilly, James, & Milo; son, Randy "RB" Buggi of Columbus; daughter: Jacki (Trent) Jarecki of Columbus; grandchildren, Brooklynn, Breyton "Tiger", Berlynn, & Brynnleigh; daughter, Jenni Buggi (Adam Hollinrake) of Columbus; grandchildren, Haile & Payton; son, Brian (Kristina) Buggi of Columbus; grandchildren, Ashton, Mason, Brilee; sister, Carol (Roy) Johnson of Columbus; sister, Barb Babel of Schuyler; brother: Michael (Melva) Prososki of Richland; Jan (Ken) Czarnick of Columbus; Char (Russ) Koza of Columbus; Tammy Propupek of Columbus; sisters and brother in laws, Joan & Richard Treadway of Osceola; John & Rosie Buggi of Columbus; Jerry & Deb Buggi of Columbus; Gene Buggi of Denton; Debbie Buggi of Columbus; Diane Schumacher of Kansas; Mary Buggi of Madison; Kathy & Todd Blessen of Garretson; Lori & Kevin Neumann of Omaha; Lisa & Ron Groene of Columbus; and so many nieces and nephews.

Diane was preceeded in death by husband and the love of her life, Randy Buggi; her parents, Emil & Elsie Prososki; mother & father-in-law, Louis & Elaine Buggi; brother in laws, Dean Babel and Dan "Putsi" Buggi; niece, Sandee Treadway; and nephew, Trey Lee Neumann.

www.mckownfuneralhome.com.