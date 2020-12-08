Menu
Dick Ostrander
Dick Dale Ostrander

Age 82

Dick Dale Ostrander, 82, of Fullerton, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery near Belgrade, Nebraska, with Reverend Allen Pingel officiating. The graveside service will be recorded and posted on Palmer-Santin Funeral Home's website, www.palmersantinfh.com, following the service. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Current COVID-19 DHMs will be followed at the visitation, and masks will be required. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

To send online condolences, please visit www.palmersantinfh.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home
Fullerton, NE
Dec
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Peace Lutheran Cemetery
NE
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. We all thought a lot of Uncle Dick. All our love. Cliff and Kathy
Cliff and Kathy Wiles
December 6, 2020
