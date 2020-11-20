Menu
Dollie Kielian
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Dollie Rosalie Kielian

September 30, 1937 – November 18, 2020

Dollie Rosalie Kielian, 83, of Silver Creek, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital after a short illness.

Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus.

A private family mass will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek. Burial will be in the St. Lawrence Cemetery. The service on Monday morning will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page starting at 10:30 a.m.

Dollie was born on Sept. 30, 1937, to Rosalie (Duff) and Russell Fast. She grew up in Grafton, West Virginia, before moving to Chicago, where she later met her husband, Dick Kielian. They were married on Dec. 4, 1960. Dollie and her family moved to Silver Creek, Nebraska, where the couple raised eight children, farmed and later ran a small business.

Dollie loved family gatherings, bingo and taking time to go fishing. Dollie also enjoyed gardening, crafts and cooking for big Polish weddings. She proudly co-authored her family genealogy book with her sister. Dollie was a generous soul who knew everyone by name and loved all her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Nancy (George) Gifford, David (Jodi) Kielian, Valeria (Darrel) Beck, Richard (Shelley) Kielian, Tony (Sheila) Kielian, Dorothy (Steven) Brandenburger, Bradley (Erin) Kielain and Billy (Danielle) Kielian; 16 grandchildren;

13 great-grandchildren; sister, Violet Trischan; and a large network of in-laws, relatives and many others she considered family.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and two brothers; Tom and Ralph Fast.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St, Columbus, NE 68601
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
, Silver Creek, Nebraska
Nov
23
Service
10:30a.m.
McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
