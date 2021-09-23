Dolores F. Coufal

September 19, 1928 – September 17, 2021

Dolores F. Coufal, 92, of Brainard, Nebraska, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at David Place in David City.

A funeral mass was held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, Nebraska, with Fr. Steven Snitily officiating. Burial took place in St. Luke's Cemetery, Loma, Nebraska.

Dolores Coufal was born on Sept. 19, 1928, to Louis and Antonia (Pokorny) Ratkovec on a farm near Valparaiso, Nebraska. She attended Ceresco High School graduating in 1946. Following high school, she attended teachers' college and taught at a country school for a few years. In November of 1949, she married George Coufal at Plasi, Nebraska.

She worked at Russell Stover's for a few years leaving to raise her children. As her kids got older, she went to work at East Butler Public School as a cook. She remained there until her retirement. After retirement, her joy was caring for her grandkids. Dolores enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening in her flowers and vegetables. She was a great cook and made the best kolaches. She enjoyed working on puzzles, sewing and making quilts. She loved spending time with her family, grandkids and great-grandkids. Delores had a strong faith and was a member of Holy Trinity Church and Altar Society.

Dolores is survived by her children, Danette (Les) Luth of Seward; Diane (Gary) Pleskac of Dwight; George Coufal, Jr of Bruno; and Teresa Pernicek of Brainard; brothers, Leroy (Sylvia) Ratkovec of Valparaiso, and Marvin (Mary Ann) Ratkovec of David City; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George, in 2015; and sister, Dorothy Hula.

Memorials may be given In care of the Family.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.