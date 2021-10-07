Dolores (Toodie) Kilgore-Nistler

January 14, 1932 - September 23, 2021

Dolores (Toodie) Kilgore-Nistler, 89, passed away on Sept. 23, 2021, from complications of COVID-19 in Grant Pass, Oregon.

She was born on January 14, 1932, to and William A and Hazel B (Raitt) Kilgore of David City. She spent most of her adult life in California and retired in Arizona. A native of David City, she had spent the last eight years living with her daughter in Grant Pass, Oregon.

She graduated from David City High School in 1949 and got a Social Work degree in 1994.

Genealogy was her great interest even spending time in Scotland doing research on her ancestors. Traveling was in her blood, she seldom missed a family reunion often planning the when and where of those reunions.

She married Gordon A. Nistler on April 4, 1964. Two daughters were born to this union - Audre and Kerry.

She is survived by her daughters, Audre (Russ) Nance of Grant Pass, Oregon; and Kerry (Billie) Steinback of Boise, Idaho; eight grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Katie Krepel of South Bend, Indiana; sisters in law, Doris (Merle) Kilgore of Oakland; and Diana (Dennis)Kilgore; and many nieces and a nephew.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Merle and Dennis; and brother in law, Wayne Krepel.

We will miss her and know she is in a better place.

Memorials can be sent to David City High School alumni association to the class of 1949.