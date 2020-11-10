Donald Herman Figgner

February 22, 1932-November 5, 2020

Donald H. "Don" Figgner, 88 of Albion, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Primrose, Nebraska, with military rites conducted by Sam Kimmer American Legion Post #347, Dan Cox American Legion Post #44 and the American Legion Riders. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service. CDC guidelines will be followed. Social distancing and COVID-19 DHMs will be followed at both the visitation/service, and masks are requested.

Donald Herman Figgner, the son of Henry and Helen "Ruby" (Rumery) Figgner, was born on Feb. 22, 1932, in Cuming County, Nebraska. At the time of Don's birth, he only weighed 2 ½ pounds. Originally, Don was to be named Herman Donald but when he was baptized on the family farm, the priest mixed up his first and middle names. Don attended country school through the 8th grade in Colfax County before joining his father working on the farm and trucking.

Don was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge, Don was united in marriage to Lucille "Lucy" Michaelana Borowiak on Oct. 28, 1954 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at Krakow. They made their home in Columbus, where Don worked for Gerhold Concrete. They then moved to farms near Primrose, Belgrade and Albion, where Don continued to farm. In 1996, the couple moved into Albion.

Don was passionate about being from the Clarkson area and keeping in touch with family and old friends, a trait he passed on to his children. He never met a stranger. Don would attend farm sales, not to buy anything, but for the chance to socialize. Don loved telling stories of his past. He was also very passionate about farming. He enjoyed Sunday morning polka shows and going for Sunday drives, always stopping for a pop and peanut M&Ms. Don enjoyed having a good hamburger and would always let you know if whatever event he had been to had "good eats."

Don was a member of the Sam Kimmer American Legion Post #347 of Primrose and the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Primrose until it closed, and he transferred his membership to St. Michael's Catholic Church in Albion. Attending church was important, and he rarely missed a Mass.

Don is survived by his two children, Donald L. Figgner of Albion and Gaylene M. (Jeff) Johnson of Columbus; seven grandchildren, Kiley (Nathan) Wragge of Kearney, Jesse (Tyler) Coleman of Denver, Colorado, Tanner (Stephanie) Johnson of Columbus, Shelby (Jason) Schlautman of Omaha, Taylor (Sarah) Johnson of Laurel, Allie Johnson of Lincoln and Mattie Johnson of Lincoln; eight great-grandchildren; three siblings: Eugene Figgner of Fremont, David (Joyce) Figgner Sr. of Primrose and Joan Schalk of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska; and one sister-in-law, Janice Figgner of Albion, as well as many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lucille; brother, Richard Figgner; sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Paul Cave; sister-in-law, Jerane Figgner; and three brothers-in-law, Ben Borowiak, Ted Borowiak and Bob Schalk.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, Nebraska, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.