Donald E. Medinger
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

Donald E. "Don" Medinger

March 17, 1929 - December 18, 2021

Donald E. "Don" Medinger, formerly of rural Bellwood, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

Due to the concern for spreading COVID, the family has requested private services to be held. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Presentation Catholic Church in Marietta with the Rev. Mike Ventre, Celebrant. Committal in the Church Cemetery.

Donald E. "Don" Medinger was born March 17, 1929, on the family farm at rural Bellwood, Nebraska, to Emil and Agnes (Ronkar) Medinger. He attended District #3 school at rural Bellwood and graduated from Marietta High School in 1946. On Jan. 25, 1951, Don was united in marriage to Irene Eller at Presentation Catholic Church. They lived and farmed the Medinger "home place" north of Octavia. Don was a lifelong farmer and a member of Presentation Catholic Church. He enjoyed going to dances with Irene. Don was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to make wooden puzzles, birdhouses, yard art and could fix anything.

Don is survived by his daughter, Diana (Galen) Kehrli of Schuyler; sons, David (Jan) of Bee, Dennis (Betty) of Lincoln and Duane of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Sue Medinger of Seward; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Wilfred (Marietta) Medinger of Henderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene (Oct. 25, 2019); children, Donna, Daniel and Donald J. Medinger; and grandson, Mark Medinger.

Memorials to the family for future designation


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Dec. 21 to Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
Presentation Catholic Church
Marietta , NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Uncle Don´s passing I will always remember fish fries at their home when I was a kid and boating on sand pit lakes with him and Uncle Wiley. Thanks for the memories.
Bob Schmid
Family
December 21, 2021
