Donald H. Vrbka

December 30, 1930 - March 23, 2021

Dr. Donald H. Vrbka, 90, of Omaha, passed away peacefully from stomach cancer at his home on March 23 surrounded by family. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church with the Rev. Mike Swanton and the Rev. Tom Weisbecker officiating. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard. Masks are required. The Mass will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Don was born in Rising City, Nebraska, on Dec. 30, 1930. He graduated from Gresham High School, where he was active in sports. He served in the Air Force for four years, achieving the rank of Airman 1st Class and was stationed in Darmstadt, Germany. He received a Bachelor of Science from Doane College, where he participated on the track team and in Delta Kappa Pi fraternity.

In 1959 he married Margaret (Peg) Hastreiter of Humphrey, Nebraska, at St. Francis Catholic Church and they celebrated their 62nd anniversary this year. To this union were born four children: Carmen, Gregory, Caroline and Claudette.

In 1963 he graduated with honors from Oklahoma State University with a Doctor of Veterinary Science. He practiced veterinary medicine with Dr. N. L. Ditman in Winside, Nebraska, from 1963-1972 then at Augustin Brothers Feedlot in Shelby, Nebraska. In 1979 he established Platte Valley Veterinary Clinic in Columbus, Nebraska, with Dr. John Claus. They were joined in 1990 by Dr. Phil Buhman.

Don was active in numerous clubs and volunteer organizations including Catholic Prison Ministry, St. Bonaventure Men's Choir, Knights of Columbus (4th degree), Nebraska Veterinarian Association (president in 1993), Elks Club, Rotary Club, Cursillo Movement, Church lector, CCD instructor, Columbus Dance Club and Toastmasters. He was chairman of Winside Old Settlers Centennial Celebration with over 10,000 in attendance. Honors include Nebraska Veterinarian of the Year and The Columbus Telegram Father of the Year.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret "Peg" Vrbka; sister, Evelyn Patterson; brothers, Gary (Candy) Vrbka and Bob (Dottie) Vrbka; sisters-in law, Leona Hastreiter and Polly Vrbka; and brother-in-law, Tony (Elka) Hastreiter. He is also survived by his children, Carmen (Charles) Mebus of East Lyme, Connecticut, and Greg (Nancy) Vrbka, Caroline (Ralph) Juliano and Claudette Vrbka all of Omaha; grandchildren, Alissa Mebus (Nikhil Sikand), Rachael Mebus (Julian Casteneda), Paige Mebus (T. J. Jann), Olivia and Nicholas Vrbka and Joseph and Jack Juliano; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Vrbka and Tillie (Sedlak) Vrbka Navratil; brothers, Leonard (Lois) Vrbka, Raymond (Betty) Vrbka and Laverne Vrbka; brothers-in law, Pat Patterson, Carroll (Susan) Hastreiter and Gene Hastreiter; and sisters-in laws, Bonnie (Lloyd) Whipple and Lou Ann Hastreiter.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Bonaventure Catholic Church.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com