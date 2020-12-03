Donna Kubas

May 4, 1934 – December 2, 2020

Donna Kubas, 86, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Graveside services are at 10 a.m. Friday Dec. 4, 2020, at the All Saints Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the McKown Funeral Home. A family Rosary will be streamed at 4 p.m. Thursday on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Donna Kubas was born May 4, 1934, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Clarence and Marie (Dreifurst) Heesacker. She graduated from Humphrey St. Francis High School in 1952. She was married to William Kubas in 1959 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Donna worked at B-D Medical for many years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Donna enjoyed working with her photo albums and going to the casinos.

Donna is survived by her brother, Ervin (Betty) Heesacker of Columbus; sister, Lori Trzeciak of Council Bluffs; sisters-in-law, Rose Heesacker of Omaha and Marilyn Heesacker of Humphrey; along with a large extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Marie Heesacker; husband, Bill Kubas; sister, Margie (Emil) Paprocki; brothers, Billy Heesacker, Ivan Heesacker, Marv (Sharon) Heesacker and Alvin (Nancy) Heesacker; and brother-in-law, Ted Trzeciak.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckowmnfuneralhome.com.