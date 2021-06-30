Donna Ritter

October 17, 1929- June 28, 2021

Donna Ritter, 91, of Creston, Nebraska, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Creston, Nebraska with the Rev. Douglas Zurek officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m..

Donna was born Oct. 17, 1929, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to George and Ruby (Willoughby) Donscheski. She attended school in Madison and graduated from Madison High School in 1947, On Jan. 23, 1949, Donna was united in marriage to Robert Ritter in Madison, Nebraska. They lived most their lives in Creston, Nebraska. Donna worked at several jobs, including a waitress, a piano teacher, bookkeeper, and village clerk. Eventually Donna worked as a tax accountant which she operated for 56 years before retiring in 2012 from Ritter Tax Services. Donna was a soroptimist, member of NSTP, NSIA, and a Cub Scout leader. She volunteered for the Red Cross as well as the hospital since 1988. Donna was also an original member of the Keynoters singing group and enjoyed selling Avon.

Donna is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Johannes Fairburn (and special friend, Larry Wietfeld) of Leigh, Nebraska, and Janet (Neil) Hellbusch of Columbus, Nebraska; four grandchildren, Shane Johannes of Sioux City, Iowa, Seth (Carrie) Hellbusch of Broomfield, Colorado, Cody Hellbusch of Columbus, Nebraska and Chet Hellbusch of Omaha, Nebraska; seven great-grandchildren, Joseph, Lily, and Abe Johannes and Evelynn, Lukas, Ryker, and Mikah Hellbusch; brother-in-law, Robert Nagy of Downingtown, Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, George & Ruby Donscheski; her husband, Robert Ritter; sons, Robert Gene and Ronald Ritter; grandsons: Jeff and Chris Johannes; great-grandson: Elliot Johannes; sons-in-law, Vernon "Joe" Johannes and Duane Fairburn; sisters-in-law: Virginia Kratochvil, Carolyn Hunter and Mary Nagy; and brother-in-law, Richard Ritter.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.