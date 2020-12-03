Dorothy Dale Carlson

August 8, 1926 – November 30, 2020

Dorothy Dale Carlson, 94, of Columbus, Nebraska, formerly of Silver Creek, passed away Nov. 30, 2020, at the Emerald Care Center in Columbus.

Graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Osceola Cemetery, with Pastor Anny Kapundu officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Dubas Funeral Home in Osceola. Due to current COVID-19 health mandates, practice social distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet among attendees, family, staff, and clergy. Face masks are strongly encouraged.

Dorothy was born Aug. 8, 1926, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Lester and Vivian (Foster) Krumme. She attended Benton High School in St. Joseph, where she graduated and then attended business school in St. Joseph.

On March 23, 1947, she was united in marriage to John Arvid Carlson Jr., in St. Joseph, Missouri. To this union two children were born. They lived in the Silver Creek area, where John farmed and Dorothy was a dedicated farm wife and homemaker.

After John's passing, Dorothy remained on the farm until January of 2020, and then she moved to Columbus, where she resided at Cottonwood Place.

She was member of the Fairview United Methodist Church and later Silver Creek United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She was also a 50-year member of the Eastern Star and member of Daughter of the Nile. She also belonged to the U-Share-It Club.

She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading and gardening. Dorothy made many baby blankets for her grandchildren, great grandchildren and others. She found much joy in following her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities even when she couldn't be there.

Survivors include her daughter Gaylene Hassebrook of Columbus; daughter-in-law, Pat Carlson of Silver Creek; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, who passed away Aug. 7, 2014; son Dale Carlson; son-in-law Dale Hassebrook; and one sister June Harman.

Memorials are suggested to the Silver Creek United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.

Cards may be sent to 861 S. 32nd Ave., Columbus, NE 68601.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.