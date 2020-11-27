Dorothy Dush

December 1, 1929 - November 24, 2020

Dorothy Dush, 90, of Duncan, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her home.

Private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. A private family vigil service will be held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Interment is in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Duncan. The funeral Mass will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page starting at approximately 9:55 a.m. Saturday. The vigil service will be broadcast live at 6:55 p.m. Friday.

Dorothy Marie Dush was born Dec. 1, 1929, to John and Martha (Dorszynski) Gembica in rural Polk County. She attended school and graduated from Silver Creek. She was united in marriage to Charlie Dush on Nov. 28, 1950, at St. Mary's – Pilsno. To this union, Dorothy's 11 children were born. She enjoyed embroidering, sewing, caring for the farm animals and gardening. Dorothy's family meant the world to her. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Mary (Don) Johns of Columbus, Kathy (Gail) Borer of Albion, Rita (Ken) Hillen of Aloha, Oregon, Patricia (Del) Frazee of Sioux City, Iowa, Dorothy Dush of Columbus, Carol (John) Ternus of Columbus, Stella (Clem) Brandt of Platte Center, Maxine (Eric) Rybak of Columbus, Beverly (Mike) Wardenburg of Stromsburg, Charles Dush Jr of Duncan and Sandra Dush of Duncan; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Helen Roark and Rosie Bartusek.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank, Louis, Henry and Edward; infant brother, Raymond; and granddaughter, Teressa Ternus.

