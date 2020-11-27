Dorothy "Polly" Krumland

November 27, 1931 - November 23, 2020

Polly Krumland, 89, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home at Meridian Gardens.

Due to the concerns with COVID-19, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Dorothy "Polly" Krumland was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Creston, Iowa, to Lawrence and Dorothy (Gass) Parrett. She graduated from high school in Pawnee City, Nebraska. Polly worked at First National Bank in Columbus prior to her marriage to Carroll Krumland on Aug. 31, 1952, in Columbus. The couple moved to Chandler, Arizona, while Carroll was in the United States Air Force. The family finally settled in Columbus after Carroll was discharged. Polly was the bookkeeper for Krumland Service Station for several years.

Polly enjoyed playing bridge, was a member of the Columbus Hospital Auxiliary and Columbus Women's Club, enjoyed embroidery work, quilting and knitting. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Red Hat Society. Polly was a member of the Ladies Golf Association at the Elks Country Club and even had a "hole in one." She and Carroll enjoyed traveling and would spend the winter months in Dustin, Florida. Polly loved shopping, fine dining, going to the race track, trips to the Ozarks and cruises to warm and scenic areas.

Polly is survived by her daughter, Debra (Jon) Trabert of Lincoln; son, Mike (Linda) Krumland of Columbus; grandson, Jason Trabert of Portland, Oregon; granddaughter, Jenny (Sam) Rosenau of Lincoln; and great-grandchildren, Lenora and August Rosenau.

Polly was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Dorothy Parrett, and husband, Carroll Krumland.

