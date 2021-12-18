So sorry to hear of Duane's passing. He will be missed for sure. My prayers are with you all.
Dave Keller
December 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family, especially during this Christmas Season.
Rebecca Pick (Becky Werner)
December 20, 2021
I am so sorry about the loss of Duane. How did he die??
Rebecca Pick (Becky Werner)
December 19, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers as you mourn the loss of your husband and father. My sister Coco Jamison is your neighbor. We lived in David City across the street from St. Joseph's Villa for over 40 years before we moved to Omaha.
Dorothy & Don Schaecher
December 19, 2021
Dear Jan (and family),
We were so sorry to hear of Duane´s passing. We will miss his smile, stories, and sense of humor. Prayers and hugs! Terry & Anto
Terry & Antoinette Kane & Family
December 19, 2021
So very sorry our prayers are with you and the family have peace in knowing he is now resting in god's arms Shirley and Margaret