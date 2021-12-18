Menu
Duane Beiermann

Age 69

Duane Beiermann, 69, died Friday, Dec. 12.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Church.

Visitation is Monday from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil at St. Isidore Church.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Isidore Catholic Church
3921 20th St., Columbus, NE
Dec
20
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Isidore Catholic Church
3921 20th St., Columbus, NE
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Anthony Catholic Church
562 17th Ave, Columbus, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Duane's passing. He will be missed for sure. My prayers are with you all.
Dave Keller
December 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family, especially during this Christmas Season.
Rebecca Pick (Becky Werner)
School
December 20, 2021
I am so sorry about the loss of Duane. How did he die??
Rebecca Pick (Becky Werner)
Friend
December 19, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers as you mourn the loss of your husband and father. My sister Coco Jamison is your neighbor. We lived in David City across the street from St. Joseph's Villa for over 40 years before we moved to Omaha.
Dorothy & Don Schaecher
December 19, 2021
Dear Jan (and family), We were so sorry to hear of Duane´s passing. We will miss his smile, stories, and sense of humor. Prayers and hugs! Terry & Anto
Terry & Antoinette Kane & Family
Friend
December 19, 2021
So very sorry our prayers are with you and the family have peace in knowing he is now resting in god's arms Shirley and Margaret
Wilson Shirley
December 18, 2021
