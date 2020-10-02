Duane "Bud" Henke

June 24, 1941-September 29, 2020

Duane "Bud" Henke, 79, of Creston, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home in Creston.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Columbus, with The Rev. Aaron Witt officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home's Facebook page, and those attending the service at the church can listen to the service over Christ Lutheran radio broadcast while sitting in church parking lot.

Duane Henke was born June 24, 1941, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Reinhard and Hulda (Wilke) Henke. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church. He received his early education at Christ Lutheran School and graduated from Columbus High School. Duane was united in marriage to Jeanie Follette on Sept. 29, 1963, at the Methodist Church in Newman Grove, Nebraska. Duane farmed until 1985, and they moved to Creston. He went to work for Creston Fertilizer until 1998, when a truck accident forced him to retire.

Duane enjoyed watching Nebraska Football, and was an avid hunter – always getting his deer. He always raised a large garden and raised the best tomatoes, giving most of his produce away. He loved his two cats, Yeller and Morris.

Duane is survived by wife, Jeanie Henke of Creston, Nebraska; daughter, Tamara Anderson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; son Michael (Diane) Henke of Columbus, Nebraska, son Trent (Traci) Henke of Bennington, Nebraska; son-in-law, Jeff Boyle of Grand Island, Nebraska; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren ; one great-grandson; sister Bonnie (Lloyd) Abbott of Marquette, Nebraska, sister Janet Whitefoot of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, sister Suzanne (Greg) Cochennet of Lincoln, Nebraska, sister Michelle (Steve) Wetjen of Columbus, Nebraska; and brother-in-law Gary Lanka of St. Paul, Nebraska.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Reinhard and Hulda Henke; daughter, Shelly Boyle; sister Nancy Lanka and

brother-in-law Roger Whitefoot.

Memorials may be directed to those of the family or donor's choice.