Duane Korus
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021

Duane Anthony Korus

January 23, 1962 - May 31, 2021

Duane Anthony Korus, 59, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on May 31, 2021, at his home in David City, Nebraska.

A celebration of life will be held from 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Monday June 7, 2021, at the East Shelter in Pawnee Park in Columbus. Come join his family and friends for food and fishing. A private burial ceremony will be held at a later date.

Duane was born on Jan. 23, 1962, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Donald and Anna Fern (Keeler) Korus. He spent his life in Columbus, where he was employed at Columbus Hydraulics for over 15 years. He spent his time fishing and hunting locally and attending the horse races at Ag Park. He enjoyed spending time with his close friends and his grandchildren most of all.

Duane is survived by his children, Laura (Erik) Hesse of Seward, Bryan (Ashley) Korus of Omaha, and Sarah Korus of Littleton, Colorado. He is also survived by his sister, Elaine Merriman of Fremont; five grandchildren; one nephew; and several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Darrel Korus of Columbus; brother-in-law, Kent Merriman of Fremont; and three infant sisters.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m. - 5:30p.m.
East Shelter in Pawnee Park
Columbus, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies to the Korus family. I remember Duane as being a cute, spunky kid many years ago while growing up on the south side. Elaine was a classmate & friend of mine. Hold tight to each other & your memories! In sympathy, Kathy '79
Kathy Seda Studnicka
Friend
June 9, 2021
Wayno was a nature loving peaceful man.he will be missed.
Dan beckman
Friend
June 6, 2021
Sympathy to all Duane's family. His life cut short for sure. May he rest in peace.
Carol Clarke [Keeler]
Family
June 6, 2021
My sincere sympathy to Duane's family. I am Duane's cousin on the Korus side and Godmother. We lost touch over the years, but I thought of him often. I am shocked to hear of his death.May God rest his soul. Connie Seals.
Connie Seals
Family
June 5, 2021
Sympathy to all the families of Duane. The obituary was very nicely written, a thank you to the writer as well.
Jim and Norma Jean Keeler Sutton
June 4, 2021
There is really nothing one can say or do at the death of a loved one except to offer our sympathy. We are sure he will be missed. We really didn't get to know Duane, however, I know he was a great help to his Dad (my uncle Donald) and his mother. p.s. He was very handsome. Eternal rest unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. Sincerely, cousin Annette (Paprocki) Sokol
Ed & Annette (Paprocki) Sokol
Family
June 4, 2021
