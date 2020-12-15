Menu
Earl "Bob" Kallweit
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE

Earl "Bob" Kallweit

April 14, 1923 – December 12, 2020

Earl "Bob" Kallweit, 97, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Private family interment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Grand Prairie, at a later date.

Bob Kallweit was born April 14, 1923, in Platte County, Nebraska, to George and Ida (Lutjens) Kallweit. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church Grand Prairie, and attended District 28 Grand Prairie Grade School. Bob was a third-generation farmer. On Aug. 2, 1954, Bob was united in marriage to Helen Morlok in Yankton, South Dakota. They loved to travel and visited 47 states and several countries in Europe. They spent several years wintering in Las Vegas, which Bob loved to go back and visit even after Helen's death. He enjoyed gardening, coin collecting, telling stories, and all forms of nature.

Bob is survived by his sisters-in-law – Ruth Morlock of Pleasanton, California, and Mari (Jerry) Green of Sun City, Arizona; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ida Kallweit; wife, Helen Kallweit; sisters, Ruth Shank and Velma Goering; and brother, Marvin "Steve" Kallweit.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or the Platte County Historical Society.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
Dec
16
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
Gass Haney Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry the earthly world lost Bob. But bet he is happy to be with Helen again. Such a great person. Prayers to his family.
Doug Means
December 16, 2020
