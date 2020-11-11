Edwin F. Ramaekers

September 6, 1936 – November 8, 2020

Edwin F. Ramaekers, 84 of Lindsay, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay, Nebraska, with the Rev. Wayne Pavela officiating. The Mass will be live streamed on the Lindsay Holy Family Facebook page. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, Lindsay, Nebraska, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with no family present, and a 7 p.m. wake service. Due to new Covid-19 DHMs in effect including mandatory mask usage, occupancy will be limited and all DHMs will be followed at both the visitation and mass.

Edwin Francis Ramaekers, son of Christian and Louise (Beller) Ramaekers, was born Sept. 6, 1936, on the family farm northwest of Lindsay, Nebraska. He was baptized and confirmed at Holy Family Catholic Church, attended school at Lindsay Holy Family Schools and graduated with the class of 1955. He began farming and in 1958, he entered the United States Army and served his country for two years before receiving an honorable discharge in 1959. He returned home and resumed farming.

On Jan. 14, 1961, Edwin was united in marriage to Jane Hanke at Holy Family Church in Lindsay, Nebraska. To this union eight children were born: John, Kathy, Cheryl, Tim, Diane, Connie, Jim and a daughter who died in infancy. They made their home on the family farm where Edwin was engaged in farming and raising livestock. After Jane passed away in 1999, Edwin continued to reside on the homeplace and continued in the farming operation until his health would no longer allow him to do so.

Edwin was a lifelong member of Holy Family Church and a member of American Legion Post 73. He was a quiet man with a gentle nature. He supported his children and grandchildren in all they did. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, with a talent of being a great listener and had a love of history.

Edwin is survived by seven children, John (Debbie) Ramaekers of Lindsay, Nebraska; Kathy (Tim) Strong of Newman Grove, Nebraska; Cheryl (Jim) Keller of Norfolk, Nebraska; Tim (Lisa) Ramaekers of Shawnee, Kansas; Diane Ramaekers of Norfolk, Nebraska; Connie (Dave) Hepner of Hastings, Nebraska; and Jim (Tiffany) Ramaekers of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; 21 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Romana (Gerard) Preister of Columbus, Nebraska; a brother, Don Ramaekers of Tigard, Oregon; three sisters-in-law: Eliane (Dennis) Vech of Morse Bluff, Nebraska; Patty Ludden of Norfolk, Nebraska; and LoAnn Irwin of Missouri Valley, Iowa; two brothers-in-law: Jerry (Diane) Hanke of Omaha, Nebraska; Gene Schaecher of Caldwell, Idaho; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Louise Ramaekers; parents-in-law, Roy and Francis Hanke; wife, Jane; an infant daughter; a granddaughter, Kelly Keller; three brothers, Jerome, Richard and Joseph Ramaekers; two sisters, Rosella Ramaekers and Margaret Gipson; three sisters-in-law, Rita Ramaekers, JoAnn Ramaekers and Nancy Schaecher; and five brothers-in-law,Louie Gipson, Jim Bierman, Jack Borer, Jerry Ludden and Wayne Irwin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

