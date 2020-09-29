Menu
Eileen Fangmeyer
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020

Eileen M. Fangmeyer

September 21, 1959- September 26, 2020

Eileen M. Fangmeyer, 61, of York, Nebraska, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on Sept. 21, 1959, to Alfred and Barbara (Sokol) Ekeler in Friend, Nebraska, her greatest joy in life was her family, and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Allen, of York; son, David (Katie) Fangmeyer and their children Draden and Mya of Grand Island, Nebraska; and daughter Sarah (Caitlin) Peterson of West Des Moines, IA. She is also survived by her siblings, Connie (Gene) Thomsen of Lincoln, Nebraska, Dan (Kathy) Ekeler of Fairmont, Nebraska, and Fran (Terry) Johnson of Lincoln; and other family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York. Graveside Services will be at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon at Exeter Cemetery, Exeter, Nebraska. The Mass will be streamed live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday, with a rosary service at 6:30 pm that evening, all at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the Carolyn Scott Rainbow House at Children's Hospital of Omaha or to the American Cancer Society in Nebraska.

www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE 68467
Sep
29
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE 68467
Sep
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
, York, Nebraska
Sep
30
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Exeter Cemetery
, Exeter, Nebraska
