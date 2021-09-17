Eileen Rosekrans

September 22, 1922- August 15, 2021

Eileen Rosekrans, 98, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Eileen was born in Valparaiso, Nebraska, on Sept. 22, 1922, to Oliver A. and Eva (Carlson) Fox. Upon graduation from Valparaiso High School, she attended Wesleyan University in Lincoln. Eileen married James M. Rosekrans on June 2, 1946. They lived in Lincoln and Denton until 1955, when they moved to Columbus where Jim began working as an architect with Raymond H. Reed and Co. (now known as RVW, Inc.) Eileen served as office manager at A&M Veterinary Clinic for many years.

Eileen was involved in many religious, civic, and community organizations including: Federated Church, Columbus Community Hospital, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Rotary International (Paul Harris Fellow), and Skyroamers Club. Eileen was an avid fan of University of Nebraska volleyball and football and Creighton University basketball. She was an avid reader and remained interested in local, national, and international current events until her death.

Over the years, many friends demonstrated their love and support of Eileen through acts of kindness. The family extends its gratitude and thanks to the Brookestone Acres staff, the doctors and nurses at Columbus Community Hospital, and the Hospice care providers. These dedicated professionals filled Eileen's final days on this earth with love, care, and comfort.

Eileen was a loving wife, wonderful parent, and caring mentor. She had a warm smile, a kind heart, a great sense of humor, and a keen memory. Eileen will be dearly missed.

Survivors include children, Dee (Sue), Doug, and Jama; grandchildren, Jessamyn (J.R.) and James; great-grandchildren, Camryn, Kaya, Jared, and Julia.

Eileen was preceded in death by husband, Jim; her parents; sister, Phyllis Hellerich; and brother Duane Fox.

Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful ones. Psalms 116:15

The family suggests donations to the Federated Church UCC-PCUSA, 2704 15th Street, Columbus, NE 68601.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.