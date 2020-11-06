Elaine Bonk

December 27, 1931-November 3, 2020

Elaine Bonk, 88, of Columbus, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation, without the family present, is from 5-7 p.m. on Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil to follow, all at McKown Funeral Home. Directed Health Measures will be followed at all events. Interment is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Elaine B. Bonk was born Dec. 27, 1931, in Shelby, Nebraska, to John and Clara (Bernt) Alt. She was raised in Shelby and graduated in 1949 from Shelby High School. Elaine also took off campus courses and taught in Polk County for several years. She married John Bonk on Sept. 1, 1953 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Elaine worked at Columbus Music Store, Penny's and was a receptionist for 13 years for Dr. Nelson. Elaine was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church and volunteered at Morys and Meals on Wheels and was a member of the Legion Auxiliary.

Elaine loved playing cards, her flower garden and spending time with her grandchildren at their various activities.

Elaine is survived by her daughters, Debbie and Bryan Jackson of Omaha, Nebraska, and Bev and Joe Dahlkoetter of Grand Island, Nebraska; son, Tim and Kathy Bonk of Schuyler, Nebraska; brother, Raymond Alt of Shelby, Nebraska; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John M. Bonk; son, Kevin Bonk; and brother, Lawrence Alt.

