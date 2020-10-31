Menu
Search
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elaine Colitzas

Elaine M. Colitzas

Age 76

Elaine M. Colitzas, 76, of Columbus, Nebraska, formerly of Doniphan, Nebraska, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus, Nebraska.

Graveside services will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in Cedarview Cemetery, Doniphan, Nebraska. Vicar Deb Hammer will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island, Nebraska. CDC recommended guidelines will be followed and facemasks are required. The graveside service will be livestreamed on Curran Funeral Chapel's Facebook page.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

You are encouraged to sign Elaine's guestbook and view her video at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Columbus Telegram on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.