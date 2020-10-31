Elaine M. Colitzas

Age 76

Elaine M. Colitzas, 76, of Columbus, Nebraska, formerly of Doniphan, Nebraska, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus, Nebraska.

Graveside services will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in Cedarview Cemetery, Doniphan, Nebraska. Vicar Deb Hammer will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island, Nebraska. CDC recommended guidelines will be followed and facemasks are required. The graveside service will be livestreamed on Curran Funeral Chapel's Facebook page.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

