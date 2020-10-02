Eleanor McPhillips

January 9, 1925-September 30, 2020

Eleanor McPhillips, 95, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her son's home, rural Lindsay.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, with Fr. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, rural Lindsay. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil Service at the church. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time also at the church. Memorials may be directed to Holy Family Catholic Church or the Lindsay Fire and Rescue Unit.

Eleanor McPhillips was born Jan. 9, 1925, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to John and Stella (Eisenmenger) Olmer. She graduated from St. Francis Catholic High School in Humphrey, and on Sept. 7, 1943, in a double wedding at St. Francis Catholic Church, married Pascahl "Pat" McPhillips. The couple farmed in the Joliet Township near St. John's Catholic Church rural Lindsay.

Eleanor was a kind, hardworking lady, who helped Pat with the field work and the livestock. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, spending time with her children and grandchildren. Besides working on the farm and raising six children, Eleanor butchered chickens, rendered the chicken fat for lard, made her own lye soap, and was known for her chocolate chip cookies. She never had a harsh word for anyone. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay.

Eleanor is survived by her son, Pascahl McPhillips Jr. of Grand Island, Nebraksa; son, Larry (Rebecca) McPhillips of David City, Nebraska; daughter, Margaret (Dave) Arlt of Lindsay, Nebraska; son, Daniel (Kathy) McPhillips of Lindsay, Nebraska;

son Dennis (Debra) McPhillips of Lincoln, Nebraska; son Duane McPhillips of Lindsay, Nebraska; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sister Mildred Miksch of Columbus, Nebraska; brother Fr. Vernon Olmer of Indian Hills, Michigan; brother Bill (Mary Jo) Olmer of Nebraska City, Nebraska; brother George (Marilyn) Olmer of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother Art (Mary) Olmer of Humphrey, Nebraska, and brother Gene (Marge) Olmer of Humphrey, Nebraska; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, John and Stella Olmer; husband, Paschal "Pat" McPhillips; sisters, Dolores McPhillips and Marina Olmer; and brothers, Edwin and Robert Olmer.