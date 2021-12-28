Elizabeth Bender

June 30, 1930 - December 27, 2021

Elizabeth Bender, 91, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with Fr. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at the church. Visitation will continue on Friday at 9 a.m., also at the church. Memorials are suggested as those of the donor or family choice. Mask and hand sanitizer will be made available for visitors to use.

Liz was born June 30, 1930, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Joe and Regina (Dusel) Dohmen. She attended grade school at St. Bernard, Nebraska. Liz boarded in Humphrey and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1948. On Feb. 15, 1950, Liz was united in marriage to Melvin Bender at St. Bernard Catholic Church. They welcomed three children - Linda, Jim and Michael. Over the 91 years of her life in Humphrey, Liz enjoyed meeting and making many new friends. She worked for Engel's Bakery and Klub 81 in Humphrey, the Columbus Horse Races and was a social worker for numerous years at Countryside Home in Madison, Nebraska. She was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Humphrey and the Christian Mothers.

Liz resided on the same farm since her marriage to Melvin. She was a devoted wife and mother. She will be remembered for her delicious fried chicken, chocolate chip cookies, spaghetti and doughnuts. Liz treasured the many wonderful memories of family gatherings, Nebraska football games and playing Sheephead. Most of all, Liz loved her children and their children - great and grand.

Liz is survived by her daughter, Linda (Galyn) Moeller of Columbus; son, Jim Bender of Humphrey; son, Michael (Nancy) Bender of Humphrey; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Patty (Kenny) Brandt of Humphrey; sisters-in-law, Sharon Dohmen of Madison, Pat Dohmen of Humphrey, Jane Dohmen of Monroe and MaryAnn Bender of Humphrey; brother-in-law, Tom Wemhoff of Madison; and many nieces and nephews.

Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Regian Dohmen; husband, Melvin Bender; brothers, Mike, Ferd, Vince and Erv Dohmen; and sisters, Rosalia Werner, Dolores Zach and Ann Chandler.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.