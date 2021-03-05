Elizabeth Boettcher

June 28, 1930 – March 1, 2021

Elizabeth Boettcher, 90, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at her home in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Federated Church in Columbus, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Yang officiating. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Elizabeth Irene Boettcher was born June 28, 1930, in Stanton, Nebraska, the sixth daughter of R.J. and Gertrude (Bernstrauch) Browner. Liz went to District 16 country school until she was 16. She graduated from high school in 1947, went to summer school at Wayne State College, and then taught in a country school. She worked in Lincoln, Nebraska, at Kushman Motors and Elgin Watch Company.

Liz married her love, Mark Boettcher, on June 4, 1950, in Norfolk, Nebraska. They lived in St. Paul, Minnesota, for one year, and then moved to Columbus, Nebraska, where Mark was in the family insurance business. Together they raised four children – Patsy, Tanya, Mark Jr., and Tamara, all college educated. Liz was a member of the Federated Church from 1953 until the present. She was a stay-at-home mother, being very active in volunteering at her children's schools, including being PTA president at Third Ward.

The love of sewing led her to a part-time at Fash-n-Fab in Columbus. She spent years sewing security blankets for Ronald McDonald Houses all over the United States, delivering them in yearly travels and/or mailing them. Liz also sewed lap robes for the Grand Island Veteran's Home, and knitted baby hats for the Columbus Community Hospital. She enjoyed playing bridge and other card games with her friends. Her husband and she loved camping and spent many winters traveling all over the United States. They also traveled many summers in Europe. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Liz is survived by her daughters Patsy (Mike) Steenson of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Tanya (Al) Niedbalski of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Retired Col. Mark Jr. (Roxanne) Boettcher of Cave Creek, Arizona; daughter, Dr. Tamara Boettcher of Deer Park, Washington; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Leray) Steenson of Hastings, Nebraska; Paul (Naomi) Steenson of Westminster, Colorado; Derek (Jessica) Steenson of Loveland, Colorado; Luke Niedbalski of Loup City, Nebraska; Ross (Brittany) Niedbalski of Columbus,. Nebraska; Beth (Daren) Berry of St. Louis, Missouri; Nicholas Boettcher of Aurora, Colorado; Breanna Boettcher of Aurora, Colorado; and Michael Boettcher of Lincoln, Montana; great-grandchildren, Tavia, Kiera, Preston, Cooper, Hunter, Paxton and Kinslie; sisters, Elsie Becker of Fort Collins, Colorado, Ann Rowntree of Lubbock, Texas, and Lynn Wheatley of San Diego, California.

Liz was preceded in death by her parents, R.J. and Gertrude Browner; husband of 61 years, Mark Boettcher; and three sisters.

Memorials are suggested to the Federated Church or Paws and Claws.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.