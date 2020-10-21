Menu
Search
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elizabeth "Betty" Siemek
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Elizabeth "Betty" T. Siemek

July 8, 1937-October 18, 2020

Elizabeth "Betty" T. Siemek, 83 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Nye Legacy after a battle with cancer. She was born on July 8, 1937, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to William and Doris (Winslow) Gregorius.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation with family receiving friends will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, with a rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Betty graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in Columbus, Nebraska, on May 22, 1955. Betty married Gerald Siemek on April 23, 1957; they shared 63 years of marriage. She was a seamstress for Pendleton and JP Originals. She was also employed by Campbell's Soup Company, Hammond & Stephens, and Brumco. Betty loved to cook, sew (especially purses), spend time at Terry's cabin and truly loved her family.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Gerald; sons, Terry Siemek of Schuyler, Nebraska, and Bill (Jill) Siemek of Fremont; daughters, Cindy Siemek of Fremont, Linda Hensel of West Point, Nebraska, Sandy (Kirt) Verbeek of Fremont and Stacey (Kirk )Click of Fremont; sister, Joan Tooley of Columbus; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tracey Siemek; brother, Jim Gregorius; son-in-law, Kurt Hensel; and great-granddaughter, Maria.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapel.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Columbus Telegram on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025
Oct
22
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025
Oct
23
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
, Fremont, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Cindy. We´re so sorry for your loss. Christina and Susan
Christina
October 20, 2020