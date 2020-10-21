Elizabeth "Betty" T. Siemek

July 8, 1937-October 18, 2020

Elizabeth "Betty" T. Siemek, 83 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Nye Legacy after a battle with cancer. She was born on July 8, 1937, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to William and Doris (Winslow) Gregorius.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation with family receiving friends will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, with a rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Betty graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in Columbus, Nebraska, on May 22, 1955. Betty married Gerald Siemek on April 23, 1957; they shared 63 years of marriage. She was a seamstress for Pendleton and JP Originals. She was also employed by Campbell's Soup Company, Hammond & Stephens, and Brumco. Betty loved to cook, sew (especially purses), spend time at Terry's cabin and truly loved her family.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Gerald; sons, Terry Siemek of Schuyler, Nebraska, and Bill (Jill) Siemek of Fremont; daughters, Cindy Siemek of Fremont, Linda Hensel of West Point, Nebraska, Sandy (Kirt) Verbeek of Fremont and Stacey (Kirk )Click of Fremont; sister, Joan Tooley of Columbus; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tracey Siemek; brother, Jim Gregorius; son-in-law, Kurt Hensel; and great-granddaughter, Maria.

