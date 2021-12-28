Menu
Elizabeth "Betty" Wessel
1935 - 2021
Elizabeth "Betty" Wessel

August 12, 1935 - December 26, 2021

Elizabeth "Betty" Wessel, 86, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at St. Isidore Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Burial is in All Saints Cemetery.

The family requests all in attendance wear a mask.

Betty Wessel was born Aug. 12, 1935, to Florentius and Irene (Albracht) Borer in Lindsay. She attended school until the eighth grade at Lindsay Holy Family, and then went to help on the family farm. On Feb. 15, 1954, Betty was united in marriage to Melvin "Jim" Wessel at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. She worked for Dale Electronic, Alco, Torin and Dollar General while also raising her four children. Betty enjoyed playing the piano, a hobby that she had for over 70 years. She also enjoyed tending to her garden, visiting family and listening to music. Betty was a member of St. Isidore Church and also the "Betty" club. She especially loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela J Wessel of Columbus; son, Gregory J Wessel of Columbus; son, Douglas A (Karen) Wessel of Red Bank, New Jersey; son, Dana J Wessel of Columbus; grandchildren, Andrew Wessel and Alexa Wessel; siblings, Lenore (Earl) Backes of Columbus, Kathy (Dave) McCauley of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Marie (Paul) Glause of St. Paul, Joan (Steve) Jahn of Columbus, Bonnie Risk of Kimball, Dick (Marge) Borer of Columbus and Jim Borer of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Madonna Zach; brothers-in-law, Gary Kyriss and Ken Risk; and niece, Cindy (Zach) Ayala.

Arrangements are with McKown Funeral Home.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Isidore Church
NE
Dec
30
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Isidore Church
NE
Dec
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Isidore Church
NE
