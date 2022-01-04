

Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Silver Creek. Visitation is 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment is in the Silver Creek Cemetery.



Memorials may be designated to the Silver Creek American Legion.

Elmer George Powers was born December 1, 1925, to Charles Ned Sr. and Sylvia Madeline (Pennington) Powers in Silver Creek. He graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1944. During his Junior Year he was a member of the undefeated football team which allowed the opponents only one touchdown against them. After graduating, Elmer was drafted into the US Navy and honorably served his country in World War 2, where he achieved the rank of Seaman, 1st Class. Upon his discharge in 1946, Elmer returned home and attended the University of Nebraska. On May 26, 1946, he was united in marriage to Therma Rolfs in Silver Creek. They celebrated over 39 years of marriage.



Elmer worked for various trucking firms in the Silver Creek area until 1967, when he went to work for Moormans Manufacturing Company, a job he held until retiring.



Elmer’s wife, Therma, passed away in 1986. After his retirement in 1987, Elmer met Clarabelle “Kay” Larson. The couple were united in marriage on April 22, 1989, in Eau Claire, WI and were married 24 years until her death. For both Kay and Therma, he was an exceptional and loving caregiver as they faced numerous health problems in their final years of life.



Elmer was a member of the Silver Creek Methodist Church, The Masons, Eastern Star, American Legion, and the VFW. He enjoyed watching Husker Volleyball and Basketball as well as Big Red Football. He has been a season ticket holder since 1966 leaving at 6:00am in the early days to be the first in line at Gate 32. He not only was a champion ice cream cranker but could out eat anyone with that frozen product. Elmer was also a devoted Judge Judy viewer. In the past few months his dominance at Bingo became a legend at Milestone Assisted Living. Before moving to Eau Claire he was always the first to show up for Seniors Pitch in Silver Creek. Elmer's most recent passion was for Root Beer Barrell Candy, devouring at least a pound or two a week.



Elmer is survived by:

Daughter: Annette (Greg) Burger of Eau Claire, WI

Daughter-in-law: Priscilla Powers of Marysville, OH

13 Grandchildren

25 Great Grandchildren

Sister-in-law Bethel Powers of Silver Creek

Elmer is preceded in death by:

Parents

Wife: Therma

Wife: Clarabelle “Kay”

Son: Paul Powers

Daughter and Son-in-law: Mary and Kevin Robb

Grandson: Jason Robb

Brother and Sister-in-law Ned Jr and Jean Powers

Brother Bob Powers

Sister and brother-in-law Lorna and Bob Cyza

Sister Jeanette Louise Powers

