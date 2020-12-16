Menu
Emma Gehring
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE

Emma Anne Gehring

May 24, 2012 – December 11, 2020

Emma Anne Gehring, 8, was born on Thursday, May 24, 2012, in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Brent and Kathryn (Alt) Gehring.

Family will receive friends following CDC guidelines from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 East 6th St., Papillion, NE) with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 23131 Schram Rd, Gretna, NE 68028. To view a live broadcast of the vigil service and funeral mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" Button.

Emma is survived by parents, Brent and Kathryn Gehring; brothers, Aiden and Easton Gehring; grandparents, Richard and Maggee Alt and Steven and Cynthia Gehring; great-grandparents, Melvin and Verona Gehring; aunts and uncles, Jennifer and Eric McHugh, Wesley and Lauren Gehring, and Beth and Jamie Christensen; special friend of the family, Haley Reese; as well as extended family including cousins, hospital family, friends and a community who loved her very much.

Memorials may be directed to EmmaStrong Foundation for Pediatric Brain Tumor Research.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
NE
Dec
18
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
NE
Dec
19
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Steve, Cindy and family, we are so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and sending our prayers.
Andi Preister
December 17, 2020
Gerald Kalina
December 17, 2020
I am so so sorry for your loss. Emma and your entire family were an amazing story. I was blessed to meet you through Megan at her runs. She was so loved and loved so freely Her smile will live on in many hearts and minds. Your unending faith through this was a true gift
Sheryl Holt
December 15, 2020
Blessings upon your dear Emma. May she always be remembered with love and joy. Hold her dearly in your hearts as she is held dearly in Jesus loving arms. Blessings upon the family in your time of grief. Lovingly Janet Arabella
Janet Baird Cosgrove
December 14, 2020
