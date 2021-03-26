Erma Umbarger

January 13, 1931 - March 24, 2021

Erma Umbarger, 90, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Genoa Community Hospital LTC.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, at the Genoa United Methodist Church with the Rev. Anny Kapundu and the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Erma Jean West was born Jan. 13, 1931, in Ogallala, Nebraska, to Gordon and Edith (Schuler) West. She grew up in Ogallala and graduated from Ogallala High School in 1949. She and George Umbarger met at Nebraska Wesleyan and were united in marriage on Aug. 27, 1950, in Ogallala. After completing her Bachelor of Education at Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1967, Erma continued her education at the University of Omaha and completed her master's degree. She taught third grade in St. Edward, Nebraska, for many years then began teaching reading skills in various Boone County schools for Educational Service Unit #7. She developed a Title III preschool program in St. Edward and acted as its director. Erma loved sewing and making quilts and table runners for every occasion. She was a member of the Genoa United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Searches group, and she and George served as the church treasurer for 20 years. She took great pride in her family and especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren.

Erma is survived by her son, Jerry Umbarger (Anne) of Franklin, Massachusetts; son, Stan Umbarger of Genoa, Nebraska; daughter, Karma (Steve) Nehrig of Omaha, Nebraska; son, Bruce (Denice) Umbarger of Pickstown, South Dakota; grandchildren, Mark (Stefanie) Umbarger, Michael (Alexandra) Umbarger, Heather (Todd) Hansen, Jason Nehrig; great-grandchildren, Stephen Nehrig, Kylie Nehrig, Ryan Umbarger and Ashley Umbarger.

Erma is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Edith West; husband, George Umbarger; sisters, Cleo Westerbuhr, Ethel Peters and Carol Ness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Genoa Methodist Church or the Umbarger Education Scholarship Fund.

