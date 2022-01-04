Ernest E. Shonka

July 21, 1937 - December 30, 2021

Ernest E. Shonka, 84, of Ulysses, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

Parish rosary was held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Ulysses. Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Ulysses with Fr. Michael Stec as celebrant. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery in Ulysses. Immediately following the funeral Mass, a lunch was served in the church basement.

Ernie was born on July 21, 1937, on a farm near Clarks and was the oldest son of Ernest Sr. and Agnes (Hajek) Shonka. He attended Surprise school through 10th grade, then Ulysses where he graduated in 1955. After high school he worked at the Air Force base in Lincoln until he turned 18. He then went to work at Behlen Mfg. Co. in Columbus. Ernie was united in marriage to Doris Malovec on May 26, 1962, at Immaculate Conception Church in Ulysses. They raised their six children near Shelby and eventually on the home place while Ernie helped farm alongside his dad. Ernie took over farming the home place when his dad retired in 1975. Ernie continued to work at Behlen's as a tool and die specialist until he retired in 2002 after 47 years of employment. He continued farming until he retired in 2008. Ernie was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hiking the mountains with his family; he loved farming and planting trees. Ernie's kids and grandkids were his pride and joy, and he enjoyed attending their sports, musicals, concerts and especially Aquinas football and wrestling.

Ernie is survived by his loving wife, Doris; sons, Keith (Karen) of Bellwood, Dave (Renee) and Gregg (Amy) both of Lincoln and Chris (Veronica) of Fort Collins, Colorado; daughters, Kathy (Mike) Beran and Sherri (Jason) Suelter both of Lincoln; sisters, Marilyn Chmelka, Betty (Alvin) Wellman and Delores Stuhr; sister-in-law, Aggie Shonka; 26 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son, Kenny; parents, Ernest and Agnes Shonka; brother, Willie; brothers-in-law, Mike Birkel, Tony Stuhr, Don Malovec and Jimmy Chmelka; and sister-in-law, Janet Malovec.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, plants and statues, memorials be directed to Aquinas Guardian Angel Fund, Immaculate Conception Church or Sisters of the Diocese of Lincoln.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.