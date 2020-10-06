Esther Kummer

December 22, 1929- October 1, 2020

Esther J. Kummer, 90, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home near Monroe, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Interment will be in Gruetli Cemetery, rural Monroe. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested to Gruetli Cemetery, Prayer Shawl Ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church, or Trinity Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Esther J. Kummer was born Dec. 22, 1929, in Columbus, Nebraska, to William and Hilda (Schroeder) Benning. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek. Esther graduated from Kramer High School, and, on Sept. 19, 1951, was united in marriage to Paul J. Kummer at St. John's Lutheran Church. Paul and Esther were grain and beef farmers, living on the farm that had been in the family for over 120 years.

Esther loved to sing, was in the Platte County Extension Club, was a dedicated 4-H leader and enjoyed playing cards – especially sheepshead, pitc, and pinochle. She raised a large garden, put up chickens, loved traveling and going to the casino, and crocheting. Esther was the secretary/treasurer for the Gruetli Cemetery Association for many years. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was very active in Prayer Shawl Ministry. Esther enjoyed spending time with her many friends. Her greatest joy was felt in the presence of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Esther is survived by her daughters, Carolyn J. (John) Garbers of Seward, Nebraska, Susan J. (John) Morgan of Sutherland, Nebraska, and Marie J. (Steve) Kayton of Lincoln, Nebraska; sons, Bryce J. Kummer of Columbus, Nebraska, and Wayne J. (Denise) Kummer of Columbus, Nebraska; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Don Hoessel of Leigh, Nebraska; special friend, Lynn Blaser of Columbus, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Darlyn Spitz of Columbus, Nebraska.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents, William and Hilda Benning; husband, Paul J. Kummer; son, Joel J. Kummer; great-granddaughter, Charlene Garbers; and sisters, Joyce Benning, Delores Hoessel and an infant sister.

