Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eugene "Gene" Stara
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Eugene E. "Gene" Stara

November 26, 1931 - August 29, 2021

Eugene E. "Gene" Stara, 89 of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Memorial service was held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Military honors were followed by the Fremont Honor Guard. Inurnment at Memorial Cemetery Niche in Fremont.

Gene was born Nov. 26, 1931, in Bruno, Nebraska, to James and Mary (Pecha) Stara. He grew up at Bruno and lived also at Brainard, Nebraska. He was a 1950 graduate of David City High School. He served in the US Air Force from Jan. 31, 1952, to Jan. 30, 1956, in Amarillo, Texas, during the Korean War. Gene worked for Frontier Corporation as a grain elevator manager. He married Shirley Murphy (Schierling) on Nov. 19, 1980, in Fremont. They moved into Fremont after Gene retired in 1996.

He was a member of Fremont American Legion Post #20, and he enjoyed fishing, boating, motorcycles and RV traveling with Shirley.

Gene is survived by his wife, Shirley; step-son, Patrick Murphy of Omaha; step-daughter, Karla Murphy of Phoenix, Arizona; brothers, Albin Stara of David City, Donald Stara of Seward, Kenneth Stara of Rising City and Ernest Stara of Bruno; sisters, Adeline Jakub of Lincoln, Delores (Gene) Coufal of David City, Martha Glynn of Pacifica, California, and Sally Siroky, of David City; and grandchildren, Jordan Murphy of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Cole Murphy of Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Janet Stara; son, Larry Stara; sister, Marcella Stara; sisters-in-law, Norma Stara, Marlene Stara, Betty Stara and Jane Stara; and brothers-in-law, Henry Jakub, Jerome Glynn and Eugene Siroky.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 | 402-721-4490.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
3
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sympathy
Nona Wiese
Friend
September 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results