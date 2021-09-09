Eugene E. "Gene" Stara

November 26, 1931 - August 29, 2021

Eugene E. "Gene" Stara, 89 of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Memorial service was held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Military honors were followed by the Fremont Honor Guard. Inurnment at Memorial Cemetery Niche in Fremont.

Gene was born Nov. 26, 1931, in Bruno, Nebraska, to James and Mary (Pecha) Stara. He grew up at Bruno and lived also at Brainard, Nebraska. He was a 1950 graduate of David City High School. He served in the US Air Force from Jan. 31, 1952, to Jan. 30, 1956, in Amarillo, Texas, during the Korean War. Gene worked for Frontier Corporation as a grain elevator manager. He married Shirley Murphy (Schierling) on Nov. 19, 1980, in Fremont. They moved into Fremont after Gene retired in 1996.

He was a member of Fremont American Legion Post #20, and he enjoyed fishing, boating, motorcycles and RV traveling with Shirley.

Gene is survived by his wife, Shirley; step-son, Patrick Murphy of Omaha; step-daughter, Karla Murphy of Phoenix, Arizona; brothers, Albin Stara of David City, Donald Stara of Seward, Kenneth Stara of Rising City and Ernest Stara of Bruno; sisters, Adeline Jakub of Lincoln, Delores (Gene) Coufal of David City, Martha Glynn of Pacifica, California, and Sally Siroky, of David City; and grandchildren, Jordan Murphy of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Cole Murphy of Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Janet Stara; son, Larry Stara; sister, Marcella Stara; sisters-in-law, Norma Stara, Marlene Stara, Betty Stara and Jane Stara; and brothers-in-law, Henry Jakub, Jerome Glynn and Eugene Siroky.

