Evelyn Rinkol

March 24, 1942 - November 20, 2020

Evelyn Rinkol of Silver Creek died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab Center in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at St. Lawrence Church in Silver Creek. Visitation without the family present is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Lawrence Church. There will be a vigil service at 7 p.m., also at the Church. Interment is in St. Peter/Paul Cemetery-Krakow. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

All CDC guidelines regarding public gatherings will be followed. Masks are required. In an abundance of caution, those feeling ill or who are in quarantine are asked to watch the livestream broadcast of the services.

Evelyn Rinkol was born March 24, 1942 in Fullerton, Nebraska, to Adam and Mary (Stetz) Stankoski. She grew up on the family farm nine miles east of Fullerton. On Sept. 1, 1962, Evelyn married Clemence Rinkol at St. Peter/Paul Church in Krakow. Evelyn and Clem owned the Hwy 30 Tavern in Silver Creek for 35 years. Evelyn loved baking, making wine and pierogies. She loved gardening and her biggest attribute was she loved talking to people. Evelyn was a member of St. Lawrence Church where she was a member of the Altar Society.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Randy (Nancy) Rinkol of Silver Creek; grandchildren, Madelyn, Payton, Mason and Brayden; sister, Rosie Gembica of Silver Creek; and brother, Edwin (Judy) Stankoski of Columbus.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clem Rinkol; parents, Adam and Mary Stankoski; son, Greg Rinkol; brothers, Zigmund, Emil, Wesley and Louis Stankoski; and sisters, Loretta Chmiel, Cecilia Tworek, Antonette Vetick and Eleanor Rybinski.

Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com