Fern Kiuntke

August 26, 1922 – November 6, 2020

Fern Kiuntke, 98, of St. Edward, Nebraska, formerly of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Public visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Private family interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery.

Fern Kiuntke was born on Aug. 26, 1922, in Platte Center, Nebraska, to Louis and Freida (Luschei) Marlar. Fern's mother died during childbirth in 1927, and in 1929, Fern and her brother Art were adopted by Bernard and Anna (Heckle) Dierks. Fern attended school at Liberty Knoll District #16. In 1942 she moved to Columbus to find work. In 1951, she married Walter Kiuntke at the Evangelical and Reformed Church (now St. Luke's United Church of Christ).

Fern and Walt adopted a baby girl, Carol Sue, on Nov. 8, 1954. Fern was a member of St. Luke's and was active in the church. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, her flowers, crocheting, sewing, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Fern is survived by her great nieces and nephews: Cheryl Alt of Neligh, Nebraska; Eugene Fuehrer of Martel, Nebraska; Nancy Reimers of Clarks, Nebraska; Laurie Dexter of Central City, Nebraska; Kenny Struss of Hastings, Nebraska; Dana Kort of Aurora, Nebraska; Tim Dierks of Fullerton, Nebraska; and Tricia DeMuth of Fullerton, Nebraska; grandson, Ray Draper of Minnesota; daughter, Carol Gregor of Rapid City, South Dakota; and grandson, Bryan Gregor of Columbus, Nebraska.

Fern was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Anna Dierks; biological parents, Louis and Freida Mariar; husband, Walter Kiuntke; one infant son, three infant daughters; brothers, Arthur Dierks and Roy Gerde; sister, Opal Cullinghan; and special Niece, Wanda Fuerhrer.

Memorials are suggested to Paws & Claws in Columbus.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com