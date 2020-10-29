Florene Kass

July 30, 1927 – October 26, 2020

Florene Kass, 93, of Madison, Nebraska, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Faith Regional Hospital, Norfolk, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus, Nebraska, with Fr. Joe Miksch officiating. There will be a rosary recited at 10 a.m. prior to the service. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Florene Kass was born July 30, 1927, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Romey and Lena (Labenz) Wisehart. She graduated from St. Francis High School in Humphrey, Nebraska, and began working at the local meat market. On June 11, 1951, Florene was united in marriage to her "pen pal," Wendel Kass in San Diego, California. While Wendel served in the United States military during the Korean War, Florene continued working at the meat market in Humphrey. Upon Wendel's discharge, the couple settled in Gretna, Louisiana, where Florene was a librarian for several years.

In 2014, Florene moved to Countryside Home in Madison, Nebraska, to be close to family. Florene loved to do embroidery work.

Florene is survived by her daughter, Wendy Swann of Gretna, Louisiana; grandchildren, Jesse Swann and Nick Swann; daughter, Karen Lang of Humphrey, Nebraska; grandchildren, Elizabeth Lang and Arianna (Brandon) Lynch; great-grandchildren, David and Alexander Lynch; daughter, LeeAnn (Ralph) Adams of Humphrey, Nebraska; grandchildren, Leeza (Tim) Perry and Aaron (fiancée Jenna Valadez) Adams; great-grandchildren, Aaphia Perry and Issac Perry; son, Kevin (Kim) Kass of Ponder, Texas; grandchildren, Tyler Kass and Aubrey Kass; brothers, Chuck (Julie) Wisehart of Seward, Nebraska, and Larry (Louise) Wisehart of Humphrey, Nebraska; sisters, Jane (Larry) Zach of Columbus, Nebraska and Linda (Erv) Lindeman of Ainsworth, Nebraska; brothers-in-law, Withold Fergin of David City, Nebraska and Ron Blaser of Columbus, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Sue Wisehart of Omaha, Nebraska.

Florene was preceded in death by her parents, Romey and Lena Wisehart; brothers, Jerome "Buddy" and William "Bill" Wisehart; and sisters, Geraldine "Geri" Fergin, Dolores "Dee" (Marlyn "Hike") Hendrickson and Helen Blaser

Memorials are suggested as those of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com