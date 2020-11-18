Floyd Harold Miller

August 3, 1938 – November 12, 2020

Floyd Harold Miller, 82, of Wichita Falls, Texas, formerly of Genoa, Nebraska, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Wichita Falls.

A private family only service will be held. The interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery with military honors by the Edward H. Larson Post 144 American Legion Honor Guard. The funeral service may be viewed on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

Floyd "Harold" Miller was born on Aug. 3, 1938, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Floyd H. and Evelyn (Rasmussen) Miller Sr. He was baptized in a country church and confirmed at Augustana Lutheran Church on June 14, 1953. He graduated from Genoa High School in May of 1956.

After graduation, Harold joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served from 1956-1976. He was trained as an Aircraft Electronic Navigation Equipment repairman. In his time with the Air Force, he traveled all over the world. He later went on to become an instructor in radar repair. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked at Siemen's Allis Inc., in the electrical assembly department and later for WASHEX in the air supply assembly. He retired in 1998.

Harold was an avid Dallas Cowboys football fan and enjoyed watching football. He loved to listen to music and had quite the collection of it. He loved the band ABBA, Elvis, and old classic country music. He also loved spending time with his family and going to Pizza Hut every Sunday with Frank, Barbie, and the grandchildren.

Harold is survived by his son, James (Rhonda) Miller; daughter, Tonya (Charlie) Behne; son, Frank (Barbie) Miller; daughter,

Tammy Rohde; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Behne Bowden, Meredith Kopp, Alex Barnette, Chandra Carnahan, Cyla Rohde, Ann Gaglo, Natalie Miller, Emily Miller, Bryan Miller, Brandi Odem and Kori Stewart; and nine great-grandchildren.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Evelyn Miller Sr.; and twin sister, Lavonne Hoeft.

Condolences may be sent to www.Ramaekersfh.com.