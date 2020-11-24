Menu
Frank Aerts
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

Frank L. Aerts

June 5, 1928 - November 23, 2020

Frank Aerts of Columbus died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

There will be a private family mass and rosary on Friday, Nov. 27, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. The rosary will broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday with the mass broadcast beginning at 10 a.m. Interment is in St. Mary's Cemetery in David City.

Frank L. Aerts was born June 5, 1928, in David City, Nebraska, to Frank and Mary (Theewen) Aerts. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Timms on June 12, 1951. The couple farmed by David City for 25 years until they retired and moved to David City, where they remodeled houses. They were members of St. Mary's Church in David City. In 1984, they moved to Columbus where they joined St. Isidore Church.

Frank and Mary Ann were blessed with seven children, Terry (Deb) Aerts, Bob (Jill) Aerts and Diane Aerts Mimick, all of Columbus, Dan (Margo) Aerts of Papillion, Nebraska, Greg (Sharon) Aerts of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Mick (Stephanie) Aerts of England and Russ (Jackie) Aerts of Omaha, Nebraska; 25 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene (Leonard) Darnell; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Kunasek and Helen (Raynold) Holeka; and brother-in-law, Ken (Roxie) Timms.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Cecilia (Al) Svoboda, Helen (Bill) Riha, Dorothy (Bill) Samek, Elizabeth (Art) Kosch, Henrietta (Joe) Hladky, Leo (Julia) Aerts and Ted Aerts; grandson, Joe Aerts; and granddaughter, Stephanie Aerts.

Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Service
St. Isidore Catholic Church
, Columbus, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
You have my deepest condolences during this time of your loss. May God bring you peace and strength and an extra sense of his presence with you at this difficult time..
Sandy Hickey (Timms)
November 24, 2020
Sending my sympathies during this time and praying that God´s love will embrace you.
Joan Timms
November 24, 2020
You all are in our thoughts and prayers as you go through this difficult time. Wishing you peace and strength, love and blessings~Sincerely, your niece Lisa and family
Lisa and Mark Hall and family
November 24, 2020
Terry and Family .....so sorry for your loss. Our condolences and God Bless you all at this difficult time.
Jerry & Judy Frey
November 24, 2020