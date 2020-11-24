Frank L. Aerts

June 5, 1928 - November 23, 2020

Frank Aerts of Columbus died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

There will be a private family mass and rosary on Friday, Nov. 27, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. The rosary will broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday with the mass broadcast beginning at 10 a.m. Interment is in St. Mary's Cemetery in David City.

Frank L. Aerts was born June 5, 1928, in David City, Nebraska, to Frank and Mary (Theewen) Aerts. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Timms on June 12, 1951. The couple farmed by David City for 25 years until they retired and moved to David City, where they remodeled houses. They were members of St. Mary's Church in David City. In 1984, they moved to Columbus where they joined St. Isidore Church.

Frank and Mary Ann were blessed with seven children, Terry (Deb) Aerts, Bob (Jill) Aerts and Diane Aerts Mimick, all of Columbus, Dan (Margo) Aerts of Papillion, Nebraska, Greg (Sharon) Aerts of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Mick (Stephanie) Aerts of England and Russ (Jackie) Aerts of Omaha, Nebraska; 25 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene (Leonard) Darnell; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Kunasek and Helen (Raynold) Holeka; and brother-in-law, Ken (Roxie) Timms.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Cecilia (Al) Svoboda, Helen (Bill) Riha, Dorothy (Bill) Samek, Elizabeth (Art) Kosch, Henrietta (Joe) Hladky, Leo (Julia) Aerts and Ted Aerts; grandson, Joe Aerts; and granddaughter, Stephanie Aerts.

