Frank M. Laska

February 23, 1934 – November 20, 2020

Frank M. Laska, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, died peacefully at his home, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the Church. The family will not be present for Visitation. Burial is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery with Military Honors by Hartman Post # 84, American Legion Honor Guard.

All CDC guidelines regarding public gatherings will be followed. Masks are required. In an abundance of caution, those feeling ill or who are in quarantine are asked to watch the livestream broadcast of the services.

Frank was born Feb. 23, 1934, to Stanley and Mary (Gembica) Laska in Silver Creek, Nebraska. He grew up and attended grade school and high school in Silver Creek. After graduation, he worked for Consumers Public Power, later known as Loup Public Power District, before serving two years in the United States Army.

Upon returning home, he met the love of his life, Madonna Dreifurst. They were married Nov. 5, 1960, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus and together welcomed eight children. He continued working at Loup for over 42 years. After retirement, Frank and Donna spent the next 26 years enjoying time with their family. They were able to travel, golf, attend Daniel O'Donnell concerts, and loved watching Husker sports.

Frank was a man of strong faith; a devout Catholic and a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His love and respect for Donna was profound and his greatest joy was spending time with his family. His presence at and the pride he took in each of his children's and grandchildren's activities and accomplishments was unwavering and created strong bonds that will be cherished forever.

Frank is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna; children, Patty Laska of Columbus, Julie (Jim) Kielian of Hastings, Karen (Rick) Lesiak of Columbus, Linda (Bill) Nickeson of Columbus, Tim "Pick of the Litter" (Kim) Laska of Bennett, Colorado, Tony (Shannon) Laska of Duncan, Tom (Becky) Laska of Columbus, and Melissa (Shannon) White of Lincoln; 29 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren with another arriving in December; sisters-in-law, Fran Hupp, Jane (Bob) Pensick, Velma Dreifurst-Shupe, and Bev Dreifurst; brother-in-law Dale Holley; many nieces and nephews; Godchild Jan Modelski.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Mary Laska; parents-in-law, Lawrence and Agnes Dreifurst; sisters, Frances (Hilbert) Robak and Bernice Laska; brothers, Carl, Leonard, Adolf (Lucille), and John; in-laws, Donald "Stetz" Dreifurst, Vicki (Don) Brandenburg, Rose (Gene) Hall, Bill "Peanuts" Dreifurst, Cyril "Moon" (Charlotte) Dreifurst, and Betty Holley; nieces, Katy Scott, Sandy Szelag; Godchild Tracy Goos; nephew Jim Laska.

Frank was very generous and donated to multiple charities. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated to the charity of their choice or St. Isidore Church.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome,.com