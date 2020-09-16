Menu
Search
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Fred Westmeyer

Fred Westmeyer

Age 65

Fred Westmeyer, 65, of Columbus, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Columbus Telegram on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.