Fred Westmeyer

September 22, 1954-September 14, 2020

Fred Westmeyer, 65, of Columbus, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Peace Lutheran Comfort Dog Program, Peace Lutheran Children's Ministry, or the donor's choice. The church recommends masks be worn and will have masks available for those who need them. The service will be broadcast on Gass Haney Facebook page.

Fred was born Sept. 22, 1954, in Columbus, to Clarence and Ruth (Wurdeman) Westmeyer. He attended District 11 Grade School in Platte Center, and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1973. Fred farmed locally, and most recently worked at Loseke Farms in Platte Center. In 1988 he married Barbara Loeffler in Platte Center. The couple lived on a farm near the family home where he was raised. Fred loved team penning with his friends and his children when they were young. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, with 4-wheeler rides being everyone's favorite.

Fred is survived by wife, Barb Westmeyer of Columbus; son, Ryan Westmeyer of Houston; daughter, Sara (Erick) Wendt of Leigh; grandchildren: Aubrey, Barrett and Jade Wendt of Leigh; brother, Mark (Helen) Westmeyer of Platte Center; sisters and brothers-in-law: Joan Berney, Cleo (Nola) Loeffler, Marilyn (Dale) Earhart, Bill (Emma) Loeffler, Margaret (Jim) Lukas, Katharine (Paul) Turk, Leona (Ed) Bessey, Ed (Jane) Loeffler; Theresa (Brad) Farmer, David (Sharmond) Loeffler, Michael (Cheryl) Loeffler, Irene (Ron) Rutten, and Debra (R.T.) Truhlicka; many nieces and nephews.

Fred was preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Ruth Westmeyer; infant brother; brother, Dean Westmeyer; parents-in-law, Stanley and Irene Loeffler; sister-in-law, Judy Bitto.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.