Gail Mead

May 10, 1936 - November 20, 2020

Gail Mead, 84, of Columbus, Nebraska, died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus of natural (non-COVID) causes.

A celebration of life will be held next year in Columbus. There will be an open bar.

Gail was born on May 10, 1936, to Jorgen and Elphie Miller in Fargo, North Dakota. After graduating from the University of Minnesota, she went to work in human resources for the telephone company, eventually landing in Omaha. She was set up on a blind date with her future husband, Bob, by his aunt Honnie as they were the only two single people over the age of 30 left in eastern Nebraska. They were married on Dec. 28, 1967, at the insistence of her husband, for tax purposes.

After her nuptials, Gail moved to Columbus and quickly became disenchanted with housework. She joined every group, club, committee or organization she could find. As her youngest succinctly told her kindergarten class, "My mom is a homemaker that's never home." She was involved with countless bridge groups, the Federated Church, the Columbus Public Library, the Lied Center in Lincoln and many other organizations and clubs.

Gail loved reading, playing cards, going out for lunch, and then later going out for dinner. She was an avid collector of bridge tallies, cocktail napkins, cookbooks and costume jewelry. Her daughters used to joke that they would have to rent out the Ag Park for the eventual garage sale. They are looking into availability for 2021.

Gail will be remembered for her humor, upbeat outlook on life and willingness to do anything except learning how to use a cell phone. The family asks that everyone patronize Duster's, the Husker House or the Ramada (on Sundays) as they will be taking a financial hit without Gail's consistent support.

Gail is survived by her husband, Bob; daughters, Kate Mead of Kansas City, Missouri, and Anne Mead of Breckenridge, Colorado; and her beloved fur-child, Tula.

Memorials may be directed to the Columbus Library Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com