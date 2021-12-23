Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Remmers
FUNERAL HOME
Chermok Funeral Home - David City
515 C Street
David City, NE

Gary Lee Remmers

Age 80

Gary Lee Remmers, 80, of David City, was called by the Lord to his heavenly home on Dec. 17, 2021.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rising City with the Rev. Kevin Stellick. Committal was in Faith East Cemetery in rural Garrison.

Gary is survived by three brothers, Gene (Cecile), Roger and Kenneth; two sisters, Linda and Ruth (Maynard); and many nieces and nephews.

Chermok Funeral Home handled arrangements for the family.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church
300 Hamilton, Rising City, NE
Dec
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church
300 Hamilton, Rising City, NE
Dec
21
Service
11:45a.m.
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church
300 Hamilton, Rising City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Chermok Funeral Home - David City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chermok Funeral Home - David City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.