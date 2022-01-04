Menu
Gerald Cahill Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
1507 17th Street
Central City, NE

Gerald E. Cahill Sr.

December 20, 1941 - December 31, 2021

Gerald E. Cahill Sr., 80, of Clarkson, Nebraska, formerly of Clarks, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Clarkson Community Care Center.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, with a rosary at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery near Clarks.

Gerald was born on Dec. 20, 1941, to Daniel and Wilma (Divis) Cahill in St. Edward, Nebraska. He grew up in Clarks and attended Clarks High School, graduating in 1960. He entered the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1963. He married Katherine A. Koci on July 11, 1963, in Schuyler, Nebraska. Gerald did many things. His passion was mechanics and truck driving. He owned and operated his own shop, Cahill Repair. He drove a truck until his accident in 2008.

He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Clarks. He enjoyed restoring tractors and trading horses.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy of Clarkson; children, Tony (Susan) Cahill of Clarkson, Denise (Kerry) Seid of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Mary Kay (Pete) Reichmuth of Leigh and Gerald Jr. (Amy) Cahill of Maxwell; sister, Kathy Cahill of Fremont; Norma Cahill of Genoa; Mary Jane Thulin of Fremont; 19 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and two great-great grandchildren.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Kay Cahill and Ellen Mulligan; brother, Daniel Cahill; and three great-grandchildren, Gavin, Cole and Casey.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
1507 17th St., Central City, NE
Jan
5
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
1507 17th St., Central City, NE
Jan
6
Funeral service
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
1507 17th St., Central City, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Katherine, My deepest sympathy to you and your family at this very sad time in your lives. Love always, Marie
Marie Kracl Myrick
January 5, 2022
