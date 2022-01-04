Menu
Gerald "Gerry" Czarnick
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Gerald "Gerry" Czarnick

January 20, 1937 - December 30, 2021

Gerald "Gerry" Czarnick, 84, of Columbus, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Family services will be held. Public visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery

Gerry was born Jan. 20, 1937 in Monroe, Nebraska, to John and Elizabeth (Drozd) Czarnick. He grew up in Genoa where he graduated from Genoa High School in 1955. He then graduated from Milford Technical School. He worked at Cushmans in Lincoln. He was united in marriage to Connie Scherzinger on April 26, 1958 in Seward. In 1962 they moved to Columbus and began his career at Dale Electronics where he worked until his retirement in 1996. He worked on many patented innovations while at Dale Electronics. Throughout his career and hobbies, he continued to invent, fix and challenge himself. Gerry was an avid Model A collector. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting, fishing, shooting and reloading. He was involved in several Polish polka bands in the area. He also repaired over 600 violins over the years. Gerry and Connie were founding members of St. Isidore Catholic Church.

Gerry is survived by his wife, Connie Czarnick of Columbus; daughter, Cathy Hilmer of Columbus; daughter, Diane (Paul) VanWerden of Lincoln; son, Mike (Karen) Czarnick of Omaha; daughter, Nancy Czarnick of Colorado Springs; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded by his parents and sister, Virginia Syslo.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St, Columbus, NE
