Geraldine "Jerry" McKown

Geraldine R. "Jerry" McKown

April 25, 1927 – November 2, 2020

Geraldine R. "Jerry" McKown, 93, of Columbus, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Emerald Court in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Sunday, with a 5 p.m. vigil service. at the McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery. All CDC guidelines will be followed.

Geraldine was born April 25, 1927, in Butler County, Nebraska to Clarence and Rose (Thompson) Coffin. She received her early education at Butler County Schools and worked on the family farm. She was married to Joseph H. McKown on May 14, 1946 at St. Mary's Cathedral in Lincoln, Nebraska. Jerry was a homemaker along with helping her family at the McKown Funeral Home. She was a Charter Member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, and Catholic Daughters of America. She served for 20 years as the chairperson for the Memorial Heart Program and was past president of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary.

Jerry is survived by her sons, Joe (Charlene) McKown, Jr. of Columbus, Nebraska, and John "Jack" McKown of Wayne, Nebraska; grandson, Chad (Erin) McKown; granddaughters, Lisa (Bill) Engel and Amanda (Lee) Moore; great-grandchildren, Cora McKown, Evan McKown, Hensley Engel and Drew Engel; sister-in-law, Carolee Coffin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Rose Coffin; husband, Joseph McKown; brothers, Leonard Coffin and Roy Coffin; brother-in-laws, Tom McKown and James McKown; and sisters-in-law, Donna Coffin, Bernadette McKown and Wilma McKown.

Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Nov. 4, 2020.
