Geraldine "Gerry" J. Preister

June 7, 1927 - June 16, 2021

Geraldine "Gerry" J. Preister, 94, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Home in Albion, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, Nebraska with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday June 21, 2021, and continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, all at the church. There will be a vigil service at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, also at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Geraldine was born on June 7, 1927, at Tarnov, Nebraska, to John P. and Mae (Cuba) Paprocki. She graduated from St. Michael's School in Tarnov in 1942. She was employed at Scott's Dime Store in Columbus, Nebraska, prior to her marriage to Harold M. Babel of St. Bernard, Nebraska, on Feb. 9, 1949, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Tarnov. They lived on a farm by Cornlea, Nebraska, for 17 years, before Harold's death on April 17, 1966. Harold and Geraldine had four children: Kenny, Larry, Allen and Judy.

On March 11, 1967, Geraldine married Richard L. Preister of Lindsay, Nebraska, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. She was a homemaker and lived with her husband and children on a farm near Lindsay for 33 years, before moving into Lindsay in 2000. Richard and Geraldine had two children: John and Kristine.

Geraldine enjoyed sewing, camping, fishing, antiques, genealogy and family gatherings. She researched and compiled family histories of the Preister, Babel, Paprocki, Cuba, Zelazny and Huthmacher families. She was the past chairwoman of the Lindsay Centennial Book Committee, past secretary/treasurer of the Lindsay Community Club, past member of the American Legion Auxiliary and past co-leader of the Platte County 4-H Club. She was a member of the Holy Family Guild and the Holy Family Sewing Ladies. She volunteered for the Lindsay Bloodmobile and she was a lifetime member of the Kansas City Genealogy Society. She was a 35-year member of the Cornlea Sheephead Club and a past member of the Cornlea Saddle Club.

Geraldine is survived by husband, Richard Preister; son, Kenny (Shirley) Babel of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Larry Babel of Plainview, Nebraska; daughter, Judy (Dan) Lucht of Yankton, South Dakota; son, John Preister of Lindsay, Nebraska and daughter, Kristine (Mark) Stock of St. Edward, Nebraska; grandchildren, Heather (Ryan) Martindale of Waverly, Nebraska; Naomi (Dave) Starman of Grimes, Iowa; Heather (Ryan) Bernt of Lincoln, Nebraska; Travis "TJ" (Katie) Turner of Omaha, Nebraska; step-granddaughter Necol (Jeff) Arens of Omaha, Nebraska; Cole and Grace Preister of Lindsay, Nebraska; Daniel Stock of St. Edward, Nebraska; Andrea Stock of Lincoln, Nebraska; Eric Stock and Nicholas Stock of St. Edward, Nebraska; great-grandchildren, Harrison, Nevaeh and Thaxton Martindale, Elle Starman, Taylor and Easton Bernt; and step-great grandchildren, Natalie and Josephine Arens and Morgan Cumming.

Geraldine is also survived by sisters, Mary Jean (Melvin) Schrant, Dorothy (Don) Schaecher and Charlotte (Ray) Jemison; sisters-in-law, Katie Paprocki, Mardell Preister, Mildred Preister, JoAnn Rossell and Bernette Hamling; and several nieces and nephews.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, John P. and Mae (Cuba) Paprocki; mother- and father-in-law, Bernard and Anna (Babel) Preister; first husband, Harold Babel; son, Allen Babel; sister, Helen (Jim) Evans; brothers, Francis Paprocki and Emil (Margie) Paprocki; sisters-in-law, Angela (Charles) Sand, Helen (Earl Sr.) Wegener, Bernice Preister OSF, and Imelda Wilson (Dennis Melcher); brothers-in-law, Art (LaRose) Preister; Alvin Preister; Gordon Rossell; James Preister; Ed Hamling and Leon (Shirley) Preister.

Memorials are suggested as those of the donor or family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.