Geraldine "Gerry" Trofholz

June 19, 1927- June 29, 2021

Geraldine "Gerry" Trofholz, 94, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Gerry was born June 19, 1927, in Columbus, Nebraska, to William and Lydia (Rodehorst) Welch. She attended Columbus Schools and graduated from Kramer High School in 1945. On Sept. 1, 1946, Gerry was united in marriage to Lawrence Trofholz at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska. During the early years of her marriage, Gerry worked for Dr. Anderson, Dr. Gray, Garrretson Equipment, Automotive Sales and Service, Schweser's, and Behlen Manufacturing. She enjoyed bowling, oil painting, sewing, gardening, hairdressing, and going to the Senior Center. Gerry was a faithful member Peace Lutheran Church.

Gerry is survived by her daughter-in-law, Trish Trofholz of Omaha, Nebraska; son, Gary (Sharon) Trofholz of Columbus, Nebraska, daughter, Colleen (Randy) Dodds of Belgrade, Nebraska; sister, Nadine Mohrman of Nixa, Missouri; brother, Neil (Marti) Welch of Omaha, Nebraska; sister, Sharon Lehr of Oldsmar, Florida; grandsons, Tim Trofholz of Omaha, Nebraska, Tom (Chelsea) Trofholz of Omaha, Nebraska, Greg (Jodie) Trofholz of Columbus, Nebraska, Bill (Dr. Tami) Dodds of Albion, Nebraska, Bob (Tonya) Dodds of Belgrade, Nebraska, and Mike (Casey) Dodds of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska; granddaughters, Kelly (Steve) Rodriquez of Omaha, Nebraska and Kari (Chris) Voichahoske of Columbus, Nebraska; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Gerry was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lydia Welch, her husband, Lawrence "Larry" Trofholz; son, Lawrence "Larry" Trofholz, Jr.; two great-great grandchildren and sister, Carolyn Mihulka-Berchtold.

Memorials are suggested as those of the donor's choice.

