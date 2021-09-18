Gloria J. (Wilke) Miller

November 17, 1950 –September 14, 2021

Gloria J. (Wilke) Miller, 70, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on Sept. 14, 2021, at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner St., Lincoln with the Rev. Dr. Luke Schnake officiating. There will be no visitation. A live stream of the service will be available https://boxcast.tv/view/sanctuary-funeral-wednesday-september-22-2021-jbcioqmwroam2tnz5lqo.

She was born on Nov. 17, 1950, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Arthur and Georgia (Frese) Wilke. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church near Columbus. Gloria worked for many years as an electronics buyer and for Walmart.

Survivors include her siblings, Audrey Sayers; Sidney (Martha) Wilke; Philip (Leslie) Wilke; Martin (Carol) Wilke; David (Jean) Wilke; Quentin (Marcille) Wilke; Clark (Kathy) Wilke; Colin (Janet) Wilke; John (Robyn) Wilke; Andrew (Donna) Wilke; and Luke (Deborah) Wilke; numerous nephews, nieces, extended family members and friends.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; beloved partner Rick Loock; and brother-in-law Ernest Sayers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital c/o Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 'O' St., Lincoln, NE 68510.

Condolences online at roperandsons.com.